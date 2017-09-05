At least three people died after a dilapidated building in Kolkata’s Burrabazaar collapsed on Tuesday, The Hindu reported. Rescue operations are under way, officials said.

The victims have been identified as 91-year-old Taraprasanna Saha, his wife Sovarani Saha, 70, and 52-yearold daughter Beauty Roy.

“The Kolkata Municipal Corporation had declared the building as dangerous and asked all its residents to vacate it,” Trinamool Congress MLA Smita Bakshi told The Indian Express. “It was not safe to reside in that building and only one family was forcefully living there. Sadly the upper portion of the building collapsed today. After getting the news, I went to the site to monitor the situation. The situation is under control now.”