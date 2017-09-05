Hindu devotees in several parts of the country participated in processions that concluded with the immersions of Ganesh idols on the last day of Anant Chaturdashi. The festival is celebrated on a large scale in Maharashtra, where lakhs of devotees throng public installations of idols to pay their final respects.

In Mumbai, more than 7,600 idols installed at public sites and more than one lakh idols in homes will be immersed today, the police said. The smaller idols will be immersed first, followed by the larger ones including the Lalbaugcha Raja, which will be immersed in the Arabian Sea at Girgaum Chowpatty in South Mumbai.

Ganesh Chaturthi began on August 25. Take a look at how people enjoyed the last day of the festival countrywide:

Hindu devotees participate in the immersion ritual with song and dance (AFP)

An idol immersion in the Arabian Sea (AFP)

Ganesh idols being taken for immersion in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Mitesh Bhuvad

Devotees participate in the festivities in central Mumbai (PTI)

Devotees participate in a procession in Hyderabad (IANS)

Devotees take an idol for immersion in Mumbai (IANS)

Maharashtra: Ganesh idol immersion procession in Mumbai's Girgaum pic.twitter.com/Bq9z4Q0Bzp — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2017

The festival was promoted by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak who popularised it as a way to protest the British rule in India by bringing people together.

Andhra Pradesh: 78 feet tall Ganesh idol seen at a Ganpati Pandal in Visakhapatnam #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/7jIt2SWBV4 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2016

#GaneshVisarjan at Chowpatty reminds you of why there is no other city like Mumbai. You can feel the energy everywhere. Enthralling !! pic.twitter.com/EZuNx4coNp — Sajjan Jindal (@sajjanjindal59) September 5, 2017

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the police, Coast Guard and Navy are collaborating to ensure that the festivities are conducted smoothly in Mumbai. Western Railways announced eight special trains between Churchgate and Vihar and Central Railways said it would run eight new trains until midnight.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged the public to ensure the festival is celebrated in an environmental-friendly manner.