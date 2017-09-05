An Indian Army helicopter crashed in the eastern Ladakh sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. All crew members are safe, an Army officer told PTI.

Two senior commanders, Lieutenant General SK Upadhya and Major General Savneet Singh were on the Dhruv advance light helicopter, according to NDTV. The chopper is believed to have encountered a control-related glitch at the Tsogstalu helipad around 1.30 pm.

The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to look into what caused the crash, ANI reported.