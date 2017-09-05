The Syrian Army on Tuesday reached outside the eastern city of Deir al-Zor, one of the Islamic State group’s footholds, according to state media Sana news agency. The Syrian government forces have been backed by Russian air support to reclaim the city.

Nearly 93,000 civilians have been trapped in the city since 2015, according to BBC. The air strikes have destroyed several vehicles belonging to the Islamic State group.

The Army has advanced on the Brigade 137 base front on the western side of Deir Ezzor city, the news agency said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said that the security forces are currently 15 kilometres away from the city, AFP reported.

Deir al-Zor provincial governor Mohammed Ibrahim Samra said the government troops were trying to break the siege on the military airport as well, Reuters reported. “The coming days will also see the clearing of the city of Deir al-Zor [of the Islamic State group],” he added.

In August, the Bashar al-Assad’s Army had captured al-Sukhna from the terror outfit after heavy artillery firing and airstrikes by Russia.