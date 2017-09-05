Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said his government will ban the controversial online game known as the Blue Whale Challenge Game, which allegedly encourages its players to commit suicide, PTI reported. Rupani said the state government may even bring an ordinance to ban the game in the state.

“My government has given instructions to the home department as well as the chief secretary to find out ways to ban this game in the state,” Rupani said in Gandhinagar. “Officials have been asked to expedite the process to ban the game...We are totally committed to ban this game in Gujarat, as we cannot allow our children to commit suicide due to this game.”

The Blue Whale Challenge reportedly assigns players various tasks during a 50-day period and ends with the player committing suicide.

On September 2, it was reported that a man in Banaskantha district of Gujarat had committed suicide after completing the online game. “I had downloaded the Blue Whale game and this is the last step, which is why I am committing suicide,” he had said in a video he posted on Facebook before jumping into the Sabarmati river in Palanpur. However, the police has refuted that he committed suicide because of the game.

On August 30, 19-year-old boy Vignesh from Madurai city of Tamil Nadu had committed suicide at his home allegedly after playing the Blue Whale challenge. In his suicide note he had written: “Blue Whale - This is not a game but danger. Once you enter, you can never exit.”