A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping meet for first time since Doklam standoff: ‘A healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the interests of people in both countries’, the Chinese president said.  
  2. High Court orders search of Dera headquarters in Sirsa after Haryana Police seize weapons: Haryana Police said they were searching for self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan near Nepal border. 
  3. Banks to restrict use of accounts of over two lakh firms ‘struck off’ from Register of Companies: These accounts will not be operational till the companies are deemed ‘active’ by a tribunal order, the Finance Ministry said.  
  4. Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru: Unidentified men shot Lankesh outside her residence and then fled the scene, according to reports.
  5. Imposing sanctions on North Korea is useless, says Russian President Vladimir Putin: Military hysteria against Pyongyang’s nuclear programmes could lead to a global catastrophe, he said.
  6. Pakistan rejects Brics statement on terror groups: Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir said no militant faction operated freely in the country. 
  7. After 11 days of festivities, worshippers bid farewell to their Ganesh idols: In Mumbai, more than 7,600 Ganesh idols installed at public sites and more than one lakh idols in homes will be immersed, the police said.
  8. Syrian Army, allies reach Islamic State-held city of Deir al-Zor: Nearly 93,000 civilians have been trapped in the city since 2015.  
  9. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami’s AIADMK camp claims majority after 111 MLAs show support: State minister D Jayakumar said they now had the backing of nine legislators from TTV Dinakaran’s faction.  
  10. Mob protesting demolition drive in Patna clashes with police, at least 20 injured: The agitators claimed the police did not have the High Court’s orders to carry out the anti-encroachment drive.  