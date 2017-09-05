A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping meet for first time since Doklam standoff: ‘A healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the interests of people in both countries’, the Chinese president said. High Court orders search of Dera headquarters in Sirsa after Haryana Police seize weapons: Haryana Police said they were searching for self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan near Nepal border. Banks to restrict use of accounts of over two lakh firms ‘struck off’ from Register of Companies: These accounts will not be operational till the companies are deemed ‘active’ by a tribunal order, the Finance Ministry said. Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh shot dead at her residence in Bengaluru: Unidentified men shot Lankesh outside her residence and then fled the scene, according to reports. Imposing sanctions on North Korea is useless, says Russian President Vladimir Putin: Military hysteria against Pyongyang’s nuclear programmes could lead to a global catastrophe, he said. Pakistan rejects Brics statement on terror groups: Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir said no militant faction operated freely in the country. After 11 days of festivities, worshippers bid farewell to their Ganesh idols: In Mumbai, more than 7,600 Ganesh idols installed at public sites and more than one lakh idols in homes will be immersed, the police said. Syrian Army, allies reach Islamic State-held city of Deir al-Zor: Nearly 93,000 civilians have been trapped in the city since 2015. Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi Palaniswami’s AIADMK camp claims majority after 111 MLAs show support: State minister D Jayakumar said they now had the backing of nine legislators from TTV Dinakaran’s faction. Mob protesting demolition drive in Patna clashes with police, at least 20 injured: The agitators claimed the police did not have the High Court’s orders to carry out the anti-encroachment drive.