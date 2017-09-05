Senior journalist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in her home in Rajarajeshwarinagar area of Bengaluru on Tuesday, ANI reported. Unidentified men had reached her house on Tuesday night and fired at her before escaping, The News Minute reported.

“There has been a shootout at Gauri Lankesh’s house this evening,” Deputy Commissioner of Police MN Anucheth told ANI. “She is no more. Her body was found in her veranda.”

Her brother Indrajit demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, India Today reported.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned her murder and described it as an assassination of democracy. “Absolutely shocked to learn about the murder of renowned journalist Gauri Lankesh,” Siddaramaiah tweeted. “I have no words to condemn this heinous crime.”

“In her passing, Karnataka has lost a strong progressive voice, and I have lost a friend,” the chief minister said.

Karnataka Congress chief G Parameshwara said Lankesh’s death was a great loss to the field of journalism, The Hindu reported. “Lost a dead friend, an accomplished journalist and a wonderful human being. Miscreants will be brought to book very soon,” he said.

Lankesh was the daughter of journalist and writer P Lankesh.

In November 2016, Lankesh was convicted in two separate defamation cases for her article from January 2008 criticising leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party. She was out on bail in the case.

The article was published in Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada newspaper which was published, owned and edited by her. The article alleged that BJP MP from Dharwad, Prahalad Joshi, had been directly involved in criminal activities.

Lankesh was a known critic of the right, telling Newslaundry in an interview in 2016 after her conviction that “Modi Bhakts and the Hindutva Brigade” are “keen to somehow shut me up,” adding that they would like to see her behind bars.