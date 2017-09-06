Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said the government has set up a task force in various states to identify and deport Rohingya Muslims, The Times of India reported. He added that “Rohingyas are illegal immigrants and need to be deported as per law”.

The minister said human rights organisations must stop preaching to India. “I want to tell the international organisations whether the Rohingyas are registered under the United Nations Human Rights Commission or not...They are illegal immigrants in India,” Rijiju was quoted as saying by PTI.

India, which has absorbed many refugees, should not be told how to deal with refugees, he added. “We are following the legal path then why have we been accused of being inhuman?”

His statements come when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Myanmar, where Rohingyas are facing persecution. Their condition is likely to figure in Modi’s talks with Myanmar’s de-facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, countries such as Bangladesh and Indonesia had urged Suu Kyi to stop the violence against Rohingya Muslims in the country’s Rakhine state. So far, at least 1.25 lakh Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh.