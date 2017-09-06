The Janata Dal (United) on Tuesday petitioned Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to disqualify Sharad Yadav from the Rajya Sabha for anti-party activities. Yadav has been at odds with the party since its leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chose to ally with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Yadav had been removed as the party’s leader in the Upper House on August 12. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, who has replaced Yadav as the party’s floor leader, and senior party member Sanjay Jha submitted a memo to Naidu, who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Sharad Yadav was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 and his tenure ends in 2022.

The Janata Dal (United) alleged that Yadav has publicly expressed views that go against the party’s stand and has participated in meetings organised by opposition leaders, where their own leadership has been criticised, India Today reported. Yadav had also organised his own party meeting the same day as the JD(U)’s executive meet.

Yadav’s faction of the party has already petitioned the Election Commission, claiming to be the real party, and has sought claim to the JD(U) symbol, the report added.