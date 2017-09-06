India on Tuesday lodged a strong protest with Pakistan against the murder of eight security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir last month. They were killed in a militant attack by the Jaish-e-Muhammad on August 27.

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Haider Shah and issued a demarche on Tuesday, according to a statement. Islamabad was told to investigate the incident of infiltration by the group based in Pakistan, and take action to “bring to justice the individuals and entities responsible for orchestrating the heinous attack”.

The ministry also said that it had saved DNA samples of the attackers, and that could be given to investigators in Pakistan. Pakistan was called upon to abide by its commitment to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism, the statement said. Pakistan has also been told to “take credible and effective action against terrorist entities operating from its soil”.