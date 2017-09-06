The big news: Leaders condemn Bengaluru journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Centre to go ahead with deporting Rohingyas, and Trump repealed an immigration programme that will affect around 8,000 Indian-Americans.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Politicians, media figures condemn murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh: BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa expressed his shock at the murder of the journalist who was convicted in a defamation case against the party.
- Centre begins to identify Rohingya Muslims to deport as Narendra Modi visits Myanmar: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said human rights organisations must stop preaching to India.
- Donald Trump repeals ‘Dreamers’ programme that protects 8,00,000 immigrants from deportation: The move is likely to affect thousands of Indian Americans.
- Punjab and Haryana High Court orders FIR against self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa: She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments and threatening.
- India tells Pakistan to investigate militant attack that killed 8 security personnel in Pulwama: The Ministry of External Affairs said it has saved the DNA samples of the attackers, and they could be handed over to assist Islamabad’s probe.
- Will ban Blue Whale challenge in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani: He said the government may even bring an ordinance to ban the game.
- JD(U) petitions Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to disqualify Sharad Yadav: The Bihar leader was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 and his tenure ends in 2022.
- Syrian Army, allies reach Islamic State-held city of Deir al-Zor: Nearly 93,000 civilians have been trapped in the city since 2015.
- Imposing sanctions on North Korea is useless, says Russian President Vladimir Putin: Military hysteria against Pyongyang’s nuclear programmes could lead to a global catastrophe, he said.
- Banks to restrict use of accounts of over two lakh firms ‘struck off’ from Register of Companies: These accounts will not be operational till the companies are deemed ‘active’ by a tribunal order, the Finance Ministry said.