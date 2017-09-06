A look at the headlines right now:

Politicians, media figures condemn murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh: BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa expressed his shock at the murder of the journalist who was convicted in a defamation case against the party. Centre begins to identify Rohingya Muslims to deport as Narendra Modi visits Myanmar: Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju said human rights organisations must stop preaching to India. Donald Trump repeals ‘Dreamers’ programme that protects 8,00,000 immigrants from deportation: The move is likely to affect thousands of Indian Americans. Punjab and Haryana High Court orders FIR against self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa: She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments and threatening. India tells Pakistan to investigate militant attack that killed 8 security personnel in Pulwama: The Ministry of External Affairs said it has saved the DNA samples of the attackers, and they could be handed over to assist Islamabad’s probe. Will ban Blue Whale challenge in Gujarat, says CM Vijay Rupani: He said the government may even bring an ordinance to ban the game. JD(U) petitions Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to disqualify Sharad Yadav: The Bihar leader was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 2016 and his tenure ends in 2022. Syrian Army, allies reach Islamic State-held city of Deir al-Zor: Nearly 93,000 civilians have been trapped in the city since 2015. Imposing sanctions on North Korea is useless, says Russian President Vladimir Putin: Military hysteria against Pyongyang’s nuclear programmes could lead to a global catastrophe, he said. Banks to restrict use of accounts of over two lakh firms ‘struck off’ from Register of Companies: These accounts will not be operational till the companies are deemed ‘active’ by a tribunal order, the Finance Ministry said.