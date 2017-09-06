Various organisations have planned demonstrations across the country on Wednesday to protest against the murder of senior journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh on Tuesday evening. She was shot dead outside her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru. Police say that assailants on a motorcycle fired seven shots at her as she stood outside her house and rode away. Three bullets hit her in the head and chest, killing her instantly.

Here are some of the protests planned:

In Karnataka:

Bengaluru: Naik Bhavan, 8.45 am

Naik Bhavan, 8.45 am Dharwad: Dr Kalburgi’s house in Kalyan Nagar, 10 am

Dr Kalburgi’s house in Kalyan Nagar, 10 am Gadag: Thondadarya Math, 10 am

Thondadarya Math, 10 am Gulbarga: Mini Vidhan Soudha, 10.30 am

Mini Vidhan Soudha, 10.30 am Hubballi: Press Club, 11 am

Press Club, 11 am Mandya: Rally from Silver Jubilee Park, 10 am

Rally from Silver Jubilee Park, 10 am Mangaluru: India Jyothi Circle, 9 am; Town Hall, 4 pm; Deputy Commissioner’s Office, 5 pm

India Jyothi Circle, 9 am; Town Hall, 4 pm; Deputy Commissioner’s Office, 5 pm Udupi: Clock Tower, 5 pm

Other states:

Ahmedabad: Sardarbag, Lal Darwaja, 4 pm

Sardarbag, Lal Darwaja, 4 pm Chandigarh: Press Club, 12 pm

Press Club, 12 pm Chennai: Press Club, 11 am

Press Club, 11 am Delhi: Press Club, 11 am, 12.30 pm and 3 pm; Jantar Mantar, 12 pm

Press Club, 11 am, 12.30 pm and 3 pm; Jantar Mantar, 12 pm Gorakhpur: Pant Park, 4 pm

Pant Park, 4 pm Hyderabad: Sunderayya Vignana Kendram, 4 pm

Sunderayya Vignana Kendram, 4 pm Lucknow: Gandhi Statue, Hazratganj, 5 pm

Gandhi Statue, Hazratganj, 5 pm Mumbai: Amphitheater, Carter Road, Bandra, 6 pm

Amphitheater, Carter Road, Bandra, 6 pm Pune: SP College, Tilak Road, 4 pm

SP College, Tilak Road, 4 pm Thiruvananthapuram: High court junction, 6 pm; Manaveeyam Veedhi, 4 pm

Known critic of the right

In November 2016, Lankesh was convicted in two separate defamation cases for her article from January 2008 criticising leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party. She was out on bail in the case.

The article was published in Gauri Lankesh Patrike, a Kannada newspaper which was published, owned and edited by her. The article alleged that BJP MP from Dharwad, Prahalad Joshi, had been directly involved in criminal activities.

Lankesh was a known critic of the right, telling Newslaundry in an interview in 2016 after her conviction that “Modi Bhakts and the Hindutva Brigade” are “keen to somehow shut me up,” adding that they would like to see her behind bars. Lankesh was the daughter of journalist and writer P Lankesh.