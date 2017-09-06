Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation and Former Karnataka Chief Minister DV Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the murder of activist and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, reported ANI. She was shot dead outside her home in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening. Her last rites will take place at the Chamrajpet crematorium later on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for an emergency meeting with top police officials in connection with the ongoing investigation, News18 reported.

Her brother Indrajit Lankesh also requested a CBI probe. We’ve seen the state’s investigation of scholar MM Kalburgi’s murder two years ago, and “with sadness I say they have not done anything,” he said. “The CCTV camera [in the premises] captured the whole incident. I am confident the culprits will be caught soon,” News18 quoted him as saying. Her mobile phone also contains a lot of evidence, he added.

Karnataka Law Minister TB Jayachandra said there were similarities between the murders of Gauri and Kalburgi. “There must be some conspiracy behind this...We can’t rule out [any similarities],” he said.

Meanwhile, many Bangaloreans protested outside the city’s Town Hall on Wednesday morning.

Many politicians and other prominent personalities expressed their anger over the murder. Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolence to her family and demanded that the culprits be punished quickly. “The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts.”

Some other reactions:

Saddened by the murder of #GauriLankesh. India wasn't supposed to be a country where journalists are silenced by bullets. Her voice rings on — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 5, 2017

Gauri Lankesh was afraid of no one. Who was afraid of Gauri Lankesh? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 6, 2017

Congress and Left parties you should be out on the streets protesting against the cold blooded murder of Gauri Lankesh — Sidharth Bhatia (@bombaywallah) September 6, 2017

Dhabolkar , Pansare, Kalburgi , and now Gauri Lankesh . If one kind of people are getting killed which kind of people are the killers . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) September 5, 2017

This message reminds me of the irony that a woman of scholarship & courage was assassinated on Teacher's Day. RIP #GauriLankesh pic.twitter.com/RX2cgrylsi — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 6, 2017