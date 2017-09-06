At least twelve people died during Ganesh idol immersion processions in Maharashtra on Tuesday, IANS reported. The deceased included an assistant sub-inspector posted on duty at Mumbai’s Lalbaug area.

In Aurangabad, three children drowned on Tuesday while immersing the Ganesh idol in Shivnai lake, Firstpost reported. Four people were killed during processions in Pune, two in Jalgaon, and one each in Nashik and Beed districts.

Additional Sub-inspector Satish Sable of the Mumbai Police was rushed to JJ Hospital after he suffered a stroke while on duty near Lalbaug. However, he was declared brought dead by the hospital authorities. “His family members revealed that he had health issues earlier too,” an unidentified police official told DNA.

Devotees throng Ganesh idols to pay their final respects. (AFP Photo)

Other states

One man drowned in Chambal river in Rajasthan’s Kota district while immersing the Ganesh idol. Two others who fell with him into the river were rescued, The Indian Express reported. Another youth in Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur was also killed in the procession.

Violence broke out in Garoth area of Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district on Tuesday after two groups clashed during immersion processions, ANI reported. Vehicles were torched after which the police imposed Section 144 in the area.