The big news: Special team to investigate journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Hurricane Irma made landfall in Barbuda in the Caribbean, and Myanmar’s Suu Kyi praised India’s stand against Rohingyas during Modi’s visit.
A look at headlines right now:
- Special Investigation Team to look into Gauri Lankesh’s murder, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Various organisations have planned protests against the senior journalist’s killing across India on Wednesday.
- Hurricane Irma among strongest ever storms over Atlantic Ocean, makes landfall in Barbuda: The US National Hurricane Center said the storm is ‘potentially catastrophic’.
- Together, we will ensure terror doesn’t take root in our countries, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi tells Modi: The Indian government has started to identify Rohingya refugees in the country to deport them to Myanmar.
- Supreme Court asks states to appoint nodal officers to check cow vigilantism: Chief Justice Dipak Misra said people should not be allowed to take law into their own hands.
- NIA raids 16 locations in Kashmir and Delhi in terror funding case: The searches come a day after two people were arrested for allegedly being involved in stone-pelting and mobilising support against security personnel.
- At least 12 died during Ganesh idol immersion processions in Mahrashtra: One police officer died after suffering of a stroke while on duty at the popular Lalbaug area of Mumbai.
- Lucknow Metro service comes to a halt on its debut run, passengers evacuated: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had inaugurated the 8.5-km corridor on Tuesday.
- BJP assures North East allies it won’t interfere in food habits in the region, says NDTV report: The party is currently in power in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, while it is in an alliance in the government in Nagaland and Sikkim.
- Infosys pushes announcing September quarter results to October 24: The information technology major said a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on October 23 and October 24.
- India tells Pakistan to investigate militant attack that killed 8 security personnel in Pulwama: The Ministry of External Affairs said it has saved the DNA samples of the attackers, and they could be handed over to assist Islamabad’s probe.