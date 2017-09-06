A look at headlines right now:

Special Investigation Team to look into Gauri Lankesh’s murder, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Various organisations have planned protests against the senior journalist’s killing across India on Wednesday. Hurricane Irma among strongest ever storms over Atlantic Ocean, makes landfall in Barbuda: The US National Hurricane Center said the storm is ‘potentially catastrophic’. Together, we will ensure terror doesn’t take root in our countries, Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi tells Modi: The Indian government has started to identify Rohingya refugees in the country to deport them to Myanmar. Supreme Court asks states to appoint nodal officers to check cow vigilantism: Chief Justice Dipak Misra said people should not be allowed to take law into their own hands. NIA raids 16 locations in Kashmir and Delhi in terror funding case: The searches come a day after two people were arrested for allegedly being involved in stone-pelting and mobilising support against security personnel. At least 12 died during Ganesh idol immersion processions in Mahrashtra: One police officer died after suffering of a stroke while on duty at the popular Lalbaug area of Mumbai. Lucknow Metro service comes to a halt on its debut run, passengers evacuated: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had inaugurated the 8.5-km corridor on Tuesday. BJP assures North East allies it won’t interfere in food habits in the region, says NDTV report: The party is currently in power in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, while it is in an alliance in the government in Nagaland and Sikkim. Infosys pushes announcing September quarter results to October 24: The information technology major said a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on October 23 and October 24. India tells Pakistan to investigate militant attack that killed 8 security personnel in Pulwama: The Ministry of External Affairs said it has saved the DNA samples of the attackers, and they could be handed over to assist Islamabad’s probe.