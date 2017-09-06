The Gaya district court on Wednesday sentenced suspended Janata Dal (United) lawmaker Manorama Devi’s son Rocky Yadav and two others to life in the Aditya Sachdeva case. Yadav was accused of killing the 19-year-old for overtaking his SUV in May 2016.

His father Bindi Yadav was also sentenced to five years in jail.

Aditya Sachdeva murder case: Gaya District Court sentences Rocky Yadav and two others to life imprisonment, Bindi Yadav to 5 year jail pic.twitter.com/wwd6ToOubR — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

Rocky Yadav was arrested on May 10, two days after the incident. His father Bindi Yadav and his bodyguard, who was with the accused during the incident, were also arrested in connection with the case. Manorama Devi was suspended from the JD(U) for trying to shield her son from being implicated for the murder.

The court had declared Rocky Yadav and three others guilty in the case on August 31.