There were fewer road accidents in India in 2016 than the previous year, but fatalities were higher as the mishaps were more severe in nature, the latest report by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry shows.

According to the report, road accidents killed 1,50,785 people across India in 2016, up from 1,46,000 deaths in 2015. That is 17 deaths and 55 road accidents an hour in 2016, one of the highest in the world.

Compiled by the ministry’s Transport Research Wing, the report said Delhi topped the list of million-plus cities with the highest road accident deaths in 2016, at 1,591. Chennai saw the most accidents, at 7,486. Speeding and talking on the mobile phone while driving caused the most road accidents and deaths.

At 33.8%, two-wheelers accounted for the highest share in the number of road accidents, followed by cars, jeeps, and taxis. Of the 52,500 two-wheeler riders killed in road accidents, 19.3% were not wearing helmets.