Fashion conglomerates Kering and LVMH, which own luxury labels including Christian Dior and Gucci, said they will stop hiring extremely thin or underage models. The groups said they had signed a charter for the “well-being of the models”. The industry has drawn severe criticism for promoting an environment that almost encourages eating disorders, Reuters reported.

The charter also bans the hiring models under the age of 16 to pose as adult models for shows or shoots. The decision will come into force before the fashion week in Paris later this month.

In 2015, France banned extremely-thin models from working in the fashion industry. Violators face a severe fine or imprisonment of up to six months.

The groups said models below size 34 for women and size 44 for men in French measurements will not be allowed to represent their brands. Size 32 in France corresponds to XXS or size 6 in Britain, and size 0 in the United States, Reuters reported.