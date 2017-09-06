Mayor Rahm Emanuel declared Chicago a Trump-free zone on Tuesday after United States President Donald Trump ended a programme that protected the children of undocumented immigrants in the country known as “dreamers”.

“To all the Dreamers that are here in this room and in the city of Chicago: You are welcome in the city of Chicago,” Emanuel told freshman on their first day of classes at a local school, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. “This is your home, and you have nothing to worry about.”

To all #DREAMers: You are welcome in the City of Chicago. This is your home. Come to school and pursue your dreams. #DACA #ChicagoisOne pic.twitter.com/YbnEpxqbuG — Mayor Rahm Emanuel (@ChicagosMayor) September 5, 2017

Earlier on Tuesday, the New York mayor’s office tweeted – “To the Dreamers of New York City: We stand with you. We will fight for you. In solidarity, New York City.”

To the Dreamers of New York City:

We stand with you. We will fight for you.

In solidarity, New York City pic.twitter.com/fhOYD3no7x — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) September 5, 2017

The Daca programme

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or Daca, programme, was framed during the administration of former US President Barack Obama. It protects 8,00,000 people from being deported and allows them to work and study legally in the country.

The term “dreamers” was coined from a proposed DREAM Act, which planned to give undocumented immigrants legal status if they attend college or join the Army.