The big news: Nation-wide protests erupt against Gauri Lankesh’s murder, and nine other stories
Other headlines: A UN panel accused Syria of using sarin gas on civilians, and the SC asked states to appoint officials to curb cow vigilantism.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Human rights and media bodies condemn Gauri Lankesh’s murder: Authors said such incidents were a murder of democracy and were giving rise to fascist forces.
- Syrian Air Force used sarin gas that killed over 100 people in Idlib, says UN-appointed commission: The inquiry committee’s report is based on information accessed from satellite images, video, photos, medical records, and over 300 interviews.
- Supreme Court asks states to appoint nodal officers to check incidents of cow vigilantism: Chief Justice Dipak Misra said people should not be allowed to take law into their own hands.
- Myanmar’s Suu Kyi says fake news reports were exaggerating the Rohingyas crisis in Rakhine: The country’s de-facto leader, who has been criticised for not standing up for the Muslim community, said there was a ‘huge iceberg of misinformation’.
- Kashmiri separatists protest against NIA raids, to court arrest on September 9 in New Delhi: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik said the agency was trying to ‘scare the people away from the freedom struggle’.
- Morgan Stanley says India’s GDP growth already recovering after GST rollout and demonetisation: The financial services firm has forecast a 6.7% growth for the country this year.
- Pakistan needs to shed its false image as a hub of extremist groups, says nation’s foreign minister: Khawaja Asif’s statements contradicted the Pakistan defence minister’s claim that there were very few terror organisations operating in the country.
- Raghuram Rajan questions the government’s move to merge public sector banks: The former RBI governor said the fact that these banks were already weak made their consolidation even more difficult.
- Delhi High Court tells the CBI to take steps to trace missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad:The agency said it had examined 26 persons, including the university staff, students and those who may have held a grudge against the missing student.
- Tamil Nadu’s Christian Medical College suspends admissions to undergraduate courses over Neet case: The varsity said it was unable to implement its admission process after the Supreme Court refused to exempt Tamil Nadu from the national test.