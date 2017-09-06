A look at the headlines right now:

Human rights and media bodies condemn Gauri Lankesh’s murder: Authors said such incidents were a murder of democracy and were giving rise to fascist forces. Syrian Air Force used sarin gas that killed over 100 people in Idlib, says UN-appointed commission: The inquiry committee’s report is based on information accessed from satellite images, video, photos, medical records, and over 300 interviews. Supreme Court asks states to appoint nodal officers to check incidents of cow vigilantism: Chief Justice Dipak Misra said people should not be allowed to take law into their own hands. Myanmar’s Suu Kyi says fake news reports were exaggerating the Rohingyas crisis in Rakhine: The country’s de-facto leader, who has been criticised for not standing up for the Muslim community, said there was a ‘huge iceberg of misinformation’. Kashmiri separatists protest against NIA raids, to court arrest on September 9 in New Delhi: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik said the agency was trying to ‘scare the people away from the freedom struggle’. Morgan Stanley says India’s GDP growth already recovering after GST rollout and demonetisation: The financial services firm has forecast a 6.7% growth for the country this year. Pakistan needs to shed its false image as a hub of extremist groups, says nation’s foreign minister: Khawaja Asif’s statements contradicted the Pakistan defence minister’s claim that there were very few terror organisations operating in the country. Raghuram Rajan questions the government’s move to merge public sector banks: The former RBI governor said the fact that these banks were already weak made their consolidation even more difficult. Delhi High Court tells the CBI to take steps to trace missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmad:The agency said it had examined 26 persons, including the university staff, students and those who may have held a grudge against the missing student. Tamil Nadu’s Christian Medical College suspends admissions to undergraduate courses over Neet case: The varsity said it was unable to implement its admission process after the Supreme Court refused to exempt Tamil Nadu from the national test.