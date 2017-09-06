Technology giant Apple has refused to approve the Indian government’s anti-spam iPhone app, upsetting the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s plans, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. The telecom authority has been unsuccessfully trying to get its Do Not Disturb software included in the App store.

The software allows people to share spam call and text messages with the agency, which then forwards the logs to mobile companies to block the spammers. Apple has said that the software violates its privacy policy, according to the Trai. “Nobody’s asking Apple to violate its privacy policy,” said Ram Sewak Sharma, chairman of the Trai. “It is a ridiculous situation, no company can be allowed to be the guardian of a user’s data.”

The standoff could affect Apple’s plans to expand in India, Bloomberg said. The technology firm plans to sell 50 crore smartphones in the country by 2020. It has been in discussions with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to open retail stores and secure permission to sell used iPhones in the country. Apple has demanded tax breaks and other concessions to set up manufacturing facilities in India.