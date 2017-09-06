Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that his government was not merely changing India, but building a “New India”, that is “free of poverty, terrorism, corruption, communalism and casteism”. In his address to Indian diaspora in Myanmar’s Yangon, Modi said his government was not afraid to take big decisions in the interest of India.

“For us, the nation is bigger than politics,” Modi said according to NDTV. “People of India have the confidence that India can be transformed and we can break free from some of the evils that entered our systems.”

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi at Indian Community event at Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon, Myanmar. https://t.co/Hef6W3gPzF — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017

At the event, the prime minister pitched for better infrastructure in India. “Infraculture is important. By infraculture I mean quality infrastructure that benefits our farmers,” he said. “Good infrastructure is no longer about roads and railways only. It includes several other aspects that bring a qualitative change in society.” Modi also claimed that the Goods and Services Tax regime had ushered in a new culture across the country.

The prime minister also praised External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. “She is very active. She is sensitive to the concerns of every Indian in any part of the world and is always ready to help.” Modi said the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The World is One Family) was part of Indian tradition. Modi claimed that people-to-people ties were the strength of India-Myanmar relations.

The prime minister also announced that India had decided to release 40 Myanmar fishermen.