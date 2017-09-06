A video purportedly showing a Tamil Nadu police official groping a female colleague, while they attempt to detain protestors demonstrating against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, has surfaced on social media. It is not clear from the video if Assistant Commissioner AC Jayaram’s actions were intentional.

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police TK Rajendran has ordered an inquiry into the matter, The News Minute reported. The female police official seen in the video has not lodged a complaint yet. The assistant commissioner has accused the media of portraying him in a bad light.

“There was a protest happening and I had to control the situation,” Jayaram said. “I had no other intentions or motive. I had to intervene to ensure the task was completed.” The video shows the female officer trying to push his hand away. “I did not even notice that it was a woman standing in front of me,” he told the news website. “I am sure I did not do it repeatedly.”