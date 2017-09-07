Hurricane Irma on Thursday left a trail of destruction and caused at least seven deaths as it made landfall in a number of islands in the Caribbean, the BBC reported. Officials have confirmed that six people died in the French territories of St Martin and Saint Barthélemy, and at least one was killed in Barbuda.

Among the most powerful hurricanes ever recorded over the Atlantic Ocean, Irma is currently moving from the Northern Virgin Islands, the United States National Hurricane Center said. At 8 pm Atlantic Standard Time on Wednesday, the storm was about 80 km north of Puerto Rico’s capital San Juan, packing maximum sustained winds of 295 kmph and heading west-northwest at 26 kmph.

In Puerto Rico, Irma is causing heavy downpour and strong winds, and many residents have resorted to panic buying and stocking up essentials. Power supply is likely to be cut off for several days.

Electricity supply has been stopped on both the French islands, and emergency crews are trying to reach the worst-affected areas, though it has not been easy. St Martin’s airport has been completely destroyed. “I can already tell you that the impact will be hard and cruel,” President Emmanuel Macron said. “There will be casualties, and the material damage on both islands will be considerable.”

Gaston Browne, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, estimated that nearly 95% of the buildings were damaged. “I am of the view that as it stands now, Barbuda is barely habitable,” he said. “The island is literally under water.”

The islands of Antigua and Barbuda were the first ones hit by Hurricane Irma. However, Browne said it seemed Antigua did not suffer majorly.