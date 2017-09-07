A look at the headlines right now:

Left parties demand ban on outfits like the Sanatan Sanstha after Gauri Lankesh’s murder: Human rights and media bodies condemned the senior journalist’s killing, which will be investigated by a special team. Hurricane Irma leaves at least seven dead in Caribbean islands: The storm is currently moving from the Virgin Islands towards Puerto Rico. China is ‘salami slicing’ its way into Indian territory gradually, says Army chief Bipin Rawat: He believes the country needs to be prepared for a two-front war as Pakistan would take advantage of any conflict between New Delhi and Beijing. Myanmar’s Suu Kyi says fake news reports were exaggerating the Rohingyas crisis in Rakhine: The country’s de-facto leader, who has been criticised for not standing up for the Muslim community, said there was a ‘huge iceberg of misinformation’. Pakistan needs to shed its false image as a hub of extremist groups, says nation’s foreign minister: Khawaja Asif’s statements contradicted the Pakistan defence minister’s claim that there were very few terror organisations operating in the country. Syrian Air Force used sarin gas that killed over 100 people in Idlib, says UN-appointed commission: The inquiry panel’s report is based on information accessed from satellite images, video, photos, medical records, and over 300 interviews. Supreme Court asks states to appoint nodal officers to check incidents of cow vigilantism: Chief Justice Dipak Misra said people should not be allowed to take law into their own hands. Kashmiri separatists protest against NIA raids, to court arrest on September 9 in New Delhi: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik said the agency was trying to ‘scare the people away from the freedom struggle’.

Morgan Stanley says India’s GDP growth already recovering after GST rollout and demonetisation: The financial services firm has forecast a 6.7% growth for the country this year. Tamil Nadu’s Christian Medical College suspends admissions to undergraduate courses over Neet case: The varsity said it was unable to implement its admission process after the Supreme Court refused to exempt Tamil Nadu from the national test.