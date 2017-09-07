The big news: Activists demand quick arrests of Gauri Lankesh’s murderers, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Hurricane Irma killed at least seven in two islands in the Caribbean, and the Army chief said India must be prepared for a two-front war.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Left parties demand ban on outfits like the Sanatan Sanstha after Gauri Lankesh’s murder: Human rights and media bodies condemned the senior journalist’s killing, which will be investigated by a special team.
- Hurricane Irma leaves at least seven dead in Caribbean islands: The storm is currently moving from the Virgin Islands towards Puerto Rico.
- China is ‘salami slicing’ its way into Indian territory gradually, says Army chief Bipin Rawat: He believes the country needs to be prepared for a two-front war as Pakistan would take advantage of any conflict between New Delhi and Beijing.
- Myanmar’s Suu Kyi says fake news reports were exaggerating the Rohingyas crisis in Rakhine: The country’s de-facto leader, who has been criticised for not standing up for the Muslim community, said there was a ‘huge iceberg of misinformation’.
- Pakistan needs to shed its false image as a hub of extremist groups, says nation’s foreign minister: Khawaja Asif’s statements contradicted the Pakistan defence minister’s claim that there were very few terror organisations operating in the country.
- Syrian Air Force used sarin gas that killed over 100 people in Idlib, says UN-appointed commission: The inquiry panel’s report is based on information accessed from satellite images, video, photos, medical records, and over 300 interviews.
- Supreme Court asks states to appoint nodal officers to check incidents of cow vigilantism: Chief Justice Dipak Misra said people should not be allowed to take law into their own hands.
- Kashmiri separatists protest against NIA raids, to court arrest on September 9 in New Delhi: Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik said the agency was trying to ‘scare the people away from the freedom struggle’.
- Morgan Stanley says India’s GDP growth already recovering after GST rollout and demonetisation: The financial services firm has forecast a 6.7% growth for the country this year.
- Tamil Nadu’s Christian Medical College suspends admissions to undergraduate courses over Neet case: The varsity said it was unable to implement its admission process after the Supreme Court refused to exempt Tamil Nadu from the national test.