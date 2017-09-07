At least seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express got derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Thursday. “The accident occurred around 6.25 am, and we have already cleared out the site,” said Railway Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena.

All passengers were shifted to the remaining coaches, he said, adding that the train continued on its way to Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh by 7.28 am. “All are safe, and no one was injured in the accident,” Saxena said.

Unidentified officials said the train was travelling around 40 kmph hour, which prevented any injuries.