At least six people died and 11 were injured after a cylinder blast destroyed the ground floor of a building under construction in Mumbai’s Vile Parle (West) locality on Wednesday night. The injured were taken to Cooper Hospital and are in critical condition, PTI reported.

The fire gutted the ground floor of Prarthana Building near Kaifi Azmi Park in Juhu around 10.10 pm on Wednesday, killing labourers who lived in 15 makeshift houses. The fire brigade sent three fire engines and two water tankers to the spot.

“Ten of the 17 people were taken to Cooper Hospital before the fire brigade arrived,” said P Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai fire brigade. “The bodies of the six people who died in the incident were so charred that even their sex cannot be ascertained yet.”

Rahangdale said LPG cylinders and stoves were damaged at the site, which worsened the blaze. He added that the six deaths occurred instantly, before the firefighters could arrive.