The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre whether it had taken any action against politicians whose monetary assets had jumped by up to 500% between two elections, the Hindustan Times reported. A bench of justices J Chelameswar and S Abdul Nazeer criticised the government’s inaction and attitude in the matter.

“You are not averse to electoral reforms but have not placed any necessary details,” the court told the Centre. “Is this the attitude of the government of India? Why can’t you provide basic data?”

The government has been told to place the data in court by September 12. The order was based on a Public Interest Litigation filed by a Lucknow NGO, which wants amendments in laws on elections in India. The plea says that a candidate must disclose their income as well as their family’s while filing nomination papers.