Catalonia, an autonomous community in East Spain, will hold a referendum on secession from the country on October 1, AP reported. Catalonia President Carles Puigdemont signed a decree on Wednesday that officially calls for a “self-determination referendum of Catalonia”. His entire Cabinet signed the document, as well.

“The concept of a state and patriotic unities that go beyond the rights of citizens do not have a place in today’s Europe,” Puigdemont said. “Catalonia belongs to this world that looks forward, and that is why it will decide its own future on October 1.”

Wednesday’s decree runs contrary to the Spanish Constitution, which specifies that only national authorities can call such a referendum. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has urged the country’s Constitutional Court to review the Bill, unidentified government officials told AP.

The national government is expected to challenge the decree in the Constitutional Court on Thursday.