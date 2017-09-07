The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday summoned Rashtriya Janata Dal President Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with a case of alleged corruption that dates back to 2006, when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister. The agency asked Lalu Prasad to appear for questioning at the CBI headquarters on September 11 and his son on September 12.

On July 7, the CBI conducted raids at more than 12 locations, including the houses of Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav, in Delhi, Gurugram, Patna, Ranchi and Puri. Former Managing Director of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation PK Goyal and Sarla, wife of the RJD chief’s close aide Prem Chand Gupta, in a First Information Report filed in the case.

The CBI has alleged that there were irregularities in tenders allotted to private company Sujata Hotels to develop and maintain BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006. BNR Hotels are the Railways’ heritage hotels, which the IRCTC took over from BNR Transport the same year. In exchange for this favour, Yadav is believed to have received a two-acre plot in Patna, where a mall is being built at present.