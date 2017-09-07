The engine and power car of the Rajdhani Express got derailed at the Shivaji Bridge near New Delhi on Thursday. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident as the train was travelling at a very low speed, said spokesperson for the Northern Railways Neeraj Sharma.

The Rajdhani Express was heading to the New Delhi Railway Station from Ranchi in Jharkhand. This is the fourth case of train derailment in less than a month and the second on Thursday alone.

At least seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur Shaktipunj Express got derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Sonbhadra district on Thursday morning. “The accident occurred around 6.25 am, and we have already cleared out the site,” said Railway Ministry spokesperson Anil Saxena.