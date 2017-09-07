A look at the headlines right now:

Abu Salem sentenced to life in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, death penalty for Tahir Merchant, Firoz Khan: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity court awarded life imprisonment to Karimullah Khan, as well, and a 10-year term to Riyaz Siddiqui. CBI summons Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC hotel tender case: The agency asked the Rashtriya Janata Dal president to appear before it on September 11 and his son the next day. BS Yeddyurappa, other BJP leaders detained as supporters clash with police during Mangaluru Chalo rally: More than 10,000 workers were marching towards the district commissioner’s office when the violence ensued. Hurricane Irma leaves at least seven dead in Caribbean islands: The storm is currently moving from the Virgin Islands towards Puerto Rico. Left parties demand ban on outfits like the Sanatan Sanstha: The CPI(M) said Gauri Lankesh’s murder fit into a pattern of ending those who speak up against the BJP and RSS, referring to Pansare and Dabholkar’s killings. China is ‘salami slicing’ its way into Indian territory gradually, says Army chief Bipin Rawat: He believes the country needs to be prepared for a two-front war as Pakistan would take advantage of any conflict between New Delhi and Beijing. Engine, power coach of Rajdhani Express derail near New Delhi, no injuries reported : The Shaktipunj Express also went off the tracks in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, but there were no casualties. Centre bars three lakh directors of companies that violated regulations: The Corporate Affairs Ministry also warned of action against those who divert funds to shell companies. Catalonia to hold referendum on October 1 on independence from Spain: The decree signed by the autonomous region’s government contradicts the Spanish Constitution, which says only national authorities can call for such a poll. SC tells WhatsApp, Facebook to file affidavit promising to not share user data with third parties: Based on the reply, the bench will decide whether it must pass an interim order to stop the online companies from sharing information.