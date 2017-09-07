The big news: Abu Salem gets life term for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The CBI has summoned Lalu Prasad Yadav for questioning in a railway scam, and BS Yeddyurappa was detained during BJP’s Mangaluru Chalo rally.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Abu Salem sentenced to life in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, death penalty for Tahir Merchant, Firoz Khan: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity court awarded life imprisonment to Karimullah Khan, as well, and a 10-year term to Riyaz Siddiqui.
- CBI summons Lalu Prasad, Tejashwi Yadav in IRCTC hotel tender case: The agency asked the Rashtriya Janata Dal president to appear before it on September 11 and his son the next day.
- BS Yeddyurappa, other BJP leaders detained as supporters clash with police during Mangaluru Chalo rally: More than 10,000 workers were marching towards the district commissioner’s office when the violence ensued.
- Hurricane Irma leaves at least seven dead in Caribbean islands: The storm is currently moving from the Virgin Islands towards Puerto Rico.
- Left parties demand ban on outfits like the Sanatan Sanstha: The CPI(M) said Gauri Lankesh’s murder fit into a pattern of ending those who speak up against the BJP and RSS, referring to Pansare and Dabholkar’s killings.
- China is ‘salami slicing’ its way into Indian territory gradually, says Army chief Bipin Rawat: He believes the country needs to be prepared for a two-front war as Pakistan would take advantage of any conflict between New Delhi and Beijing.
- Engine, power coach of Rajdhani Express derail near New Delhi, no injuries reported : The Shaktipunj Express also went off the tracks in Sonbhadra in Uttar Pradesh, but there were no casualties.
- Centre bars three lakh directors of companies that violated regulations: The Corporate Affairs Ministry also warned of action against those who divert funds to shell companies.
- Catalonia to hold referendum on October 1 on independence from Spain: The decree signed by the autonomous region’s government contradicts the Spanish Constitution, which says only national authorities can call for such a poll.
- SC tells WhatsApp, Facebook to file affidavit promising to not share user data with third parties: Based on the reply, the bench will decide whether it must pass an interim order to stop the online companies from sharing information.