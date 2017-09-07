The Madras High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of privilege notices against MLAs of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for waving packets of gutka in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on July 19. The court adjourned the hearing to September 14.

The Privileges Committee of the Tamil Nadu Assembly had issued a show cause notice to 21 DMK legislators, including the party’s Working President MK Stalin, after they waved gutka packets in the House to highlight the violation of a ban on the substance in the state. On Wednesday, the DMK moved the Madras High Court asking it to declare the notice illegal.

DMK MLA KS Ravichandran, who filed the petition in the court, said that the lawmakers had displayed gutka packets “in public interest”. “The notice is not coincidental, and its sole motive is to prevent DMK MLAs from exercising their legal and constitutional right to vote during a floor test in the Assembly,” Ravichandran claimed.