Two men were arrested for allegedly raping and killing a woman from Nagpur on Monday, The Times of India reported. They had packed her body in a suitcase and dumped it near Belgaum in Karnataka, after which they surrendered, the police said on Thursday.

The 22-year-old woman was working with an IT firm in Mumbai. She knew one of her attackers, Niklesh Patil, as they had studied together.

On Sunday, Patil and his friend, Nilesh Khobragade, drove from Nagpur to Pune and met the woman there, according to the report. They planned to drop her in Mumbai, but decided to stop for the night at Ambernath, where the other accused, Akshay Valode, lived. There, Patil and Valode allegedly raped the woman, while Khobragade was not at home. When the woman threatened to complain to the police, they murdered her and stuffed her body in a suitcase.

When Khobragade returned, Patil and Valode allegedly insisted on leaving for Goa. Khobragade confronted them when they stopped at Belgaum to dump the suitcase. All three surrendered at a Ratnagiri police station, and at least two have been arrested.

The Maharashtra and Karnataka Police are investigating the case together.

The woman’s father is a sub-inspector at the Nagpur Police Headquarters, the report in the English newspaper added. “She had taken a flat on rent in Vikhroli. I saw her off in Mumbai on August 15,” her father told The Times of India.