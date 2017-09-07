A court in Goa’s Mapusa on Thursday decided to charge former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine Tarun Tejpal for rape. The next hearing is scheduled for September 28, when the bench will begin to frame the charges.

Tejpal is accused of raping a junior colleague at an annual event organised by the magazine in Goa in 2013. He was accused of raping the young female staffer in an elevator in a Goa hotel. In an an internal email, Tejpal had claimed that the incident was a “lapse of judgment”.

The Goa Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet in the case in 2014. He was charged under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 341 and 342 (wrongful restraint) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. He was arrested in the case, but granted bail by the Supreme Court in July 2014.

The Mapusa court had restricted the media from covering the rape case proceedings.