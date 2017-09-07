Twitter users on Wednesday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following accounts that expressed happiness over journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in her Bengaluru home on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had criticised those who were celebrating the killing.

On Thursday, #BlockNarendraModi was one of the top trends on Twitter in India. While some users made jokes using the hash tag, others expressed their anger at Modi. Some users also disagreed with the idea of blocking the prime minister on Twitter.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress held each other responsible for the murder. “Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions,” Prasad had tweeted. “Social media is not for that.”

@narendramodi is the most blocked prime minister in the world. UNESCO certified, just a few minutes back 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 #BlockNarendraModi — Troll-a-Bhakt (@trollabhakt) September 6, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi because he lies to the country. Repeatedly. Zero apologies, zero accountability, deliberate lies misleading country. pic.twitter.com/JB4MGuAS7C — Vidyut (@Vidyut) September 6, 2017

Don't agree with people who #BlockNarendraModi. Blocking just signals the end of dialogue. Criticise him but don't block. — Meghnad 👨‍🏫 📖 (@Memeghnad) September 7, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi is the most lazy, dumb millennial form of protest i've ever come across. What next? you're gonna untag him on your Insta? — FlyingSam (@Naa_Cheese) September 7, 2017

An absentee PM who cant care about d country that voted him to power & follows venomous people on Twitter. #BlockNarendraModi is a good idea pic.twitter.com/MAjXNL1lbB — Akshay Bajaj (@villagerurbaine) September 6, 2017

#BlockNarendraModi

Anyone who follows vile, vicious abusive trolls isnt & will never be my PM pic.twitter.com/oUoz4l7dmH — SANDIPAN MITRA (@SANDIPANMITRA6) September 6, 2017