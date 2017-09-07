#BlockNarendraModi trends on Twitter as users find PM follows those lauding Gauri Lankesh’s murder
The hash tag was one of the top trends in India on Thursday.
Twitter users on Wednesday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for following accounts that expressed happiness over journalist Gauri Lankesh’s murder in her Bengaluru home on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had criticised those who were celebrating the killing.
On Thursday, #BlockNarendraModi was one of the top trends on Twitter in India. While some users made jokes using the hash tag, others expressed their anger at Modi. Some users also disagreed with the idea of blocking the prime minister on Twitter.
The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress held each other responsible for the murder. “Expressing happiness on the killing of anyone is shameful, regrettable and totally against Indian traditions,” Prasad had tweeted. “Social media is not for that.”