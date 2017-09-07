Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik was detained on Thursday from his office in Srinagar, Greater Kashmir reported. Malik was sent to the Central Jail Srinagar.

Malik’s arrest comes a day after he and two other separatist leaders, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, announced a march to the National Investigation Agency headquarters in New Delhi on September 9. The march was planned in protest against raids by the agency at 16 locations across Kashmir and New Delhi. They said they were protesting against a “vilification” of the Kashmiri people.

The people raided were mainly traders accused of being involved in hawala transactions meant for funding terror and separatist activities.

On Wednesday, Malik had alleged that the government was raising one subject or the other in Kashmir every month. “First, the issue of Kashmiri Pandit colonies, then some other issues, and now they want to repeal Article 35A,” he said, also claiming that electronic and social media were being used for a “vicious propaganda” against Kashmiris.