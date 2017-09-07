A look at the headlines in this sector right now:

Aadhaar, other government photo IDs may be necessary to book domestic flight tickets from Friday: The new rule is likely to be implemented after the Centre issues its ‘no-fly list’ on Friday. India falls eight ranks in 2017 expatriates’ survey of best countries to live and work: Around 36% of the respondents were concerned about safety before moving to the country, and over 52% of the female expats said they often felt unwelcome. Apple refused to approve government’s anti-spam app, said it would violate privacy policy, says Trai: The software allows people to share spam calls and text messages with the agency, which then forwards the logs to mobile companies to block the spammers. Centre bars three lakh directors of companies that violated regulations: The Corporate Affairs Ministry also warned of action against those who divert funds to shell companies. SC tells WhatsApp, Facebook to file affidavit promising to not share user data with third parties: Based on the reply, the bench will decide whether it must pass an interim order to stop the online companies from sharing information. Gucci and Christian Dior label owners will stop hiring extremely thin or underage models: Kering and LVMH said models below size 34 for women and size 44 for men in French measurements will not be allowed to represent their brands. Andhra Pradesh now sets sights on Hyperloop to connect Vijayawada and Amaravati: This transport system, which involves high-speed movement in a pressurised tube, is expected to convert the one-hour trip into a five-minute ride.