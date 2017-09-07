The business wrap: Government ID may become mandatory to book air tickets, and six other top stories
Other headlines: India fell eight places on the 2017 expatriates’ survey, and Trai said Apple refused to approve the government’s anti-spam app.
A look at the headlines in this sector right now:
- Aadhaar, other government photo IDs may be necessary to book domestic flight tickets from Friday: The new rule is likely to be implemented after the Centre issues its ‘no-fly list’ on Friday.
- India falls eight ranks in 2017 expatriates’ survey of best countries to live and work: Around 36% of the respondents were concerned about safety before moving to the country, and over 52% of the female expats said they often felt unwelcome.
- Apple refused to approve government’s anti-spam app, said it would violate privacy policy, says Trai: The software allows people to share spam calls and text messages with the agency, which then forwards the logs to mobile companies to block the spammers.
- Centre bars three lakh directors of companies that violated regulations: The Corporate Affairs Ministry also warned of action against those who divert funds to shell companies.
- SC tells WhatsApp, Facebook to file affidavit promising to not share user data with third parties: Based on the reply, the bench will decide whether it must pass an interim order to stop the online companies from sharing information.
- Gucci and Christian Dior label owners will stop hiring extremely thin or underage models: Kering and LVMH said models below size 34 for women and size 44 for men in French measurements will not be allowed to represent their brands.
- Andhra Pradesh now sets sights on Hyperloop to connect Vijayawada and Amaravati: This transport system, which involves high-speed movement in a pressurised tube, is expected to convert the one-hour trip into a five-minute ride.