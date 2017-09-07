Tamil Nadu: At least four dead and several feared trapped after bus stand roof collapses
The injured are undergoing treatment at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.
At least four people died and several are feared trapped after the roof of a bus stand in Tamil Nadu’s Somanur collapsed on Thursday afternoon, PTI reported. Media reports differed on the toll from the incident. Rescue operations are under way at the site in Coimbatore rural.
Heavy showers had lashed the region last week.