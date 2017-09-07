One person was killed and at least two others were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar’s Jehangir chowk on Thursday. The grenade was thrown at Central Reserve Police Force troopers deployed in the area, an unidentified official told the Greater Kashmir. This is the second such attack this week.

On Monday, four Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured after suspected militants threw a grenade at a patrolling party in the Qazigund area in South Kashmir.

An official said the person who threw the grenade was injured too.