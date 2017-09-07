The Border Security Force on Thursday caught three Pakistani fishermen and seized 14 boats from the Harami Nala creek area along the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat’s Kutch district, PTI reported. On Wednesday too, the force had caught two Pakistani fishermen and three boats from the same area.

“A patrol party of BSF’s 79th battalion apprehended three fishermen early on Thursday from the general area of the Harami Nala creek,” PTI quoted a senior BSF official as saying.

Several fishing boats and Pakistani fishermen have been caught on the Indian side of the creek, where fishing is not allowed.

An Indian Express report said the three men were identified as Yusuf Ali,19, Shehajad Mohammed, 20, and Imam Ali, 20. They were handed over to the local police.