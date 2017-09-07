The big news: Abu Salem gets life in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Gauri Lankesh’s sister denied the Naxalite angle to the murder, and a probe revealed that Dera Sacha Sauda had spent money to incite violence.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Abu Salem sentenced to life in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, death penalty for Tahir Merchant and Firoz Khan: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity court awarded life imprisonment to Karimullah Khan, as well, and a 10-year term to Riyaz Siddiqui.
- Gauri Lankesh’s sister Kavitha says it is unlikely that Naxalites were behind the murder: The family said they have no preferences about which agency investigates the murder, but only want to find her killers.
- Dera Sacha Sauda spent Rs 5 crore to fuel violence after Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction, says report: The Haryana administration increased security ahead of the search at the organisation’s headquarters in Sirsa.
- China is ‘salami slicing’ its way into Indian territory gradually, says Army chief Bipin Rawat: He believes the country needs to be prepared for a two-front war as Pakistan would take advantage of any conflict between New Delhi and Beijing.
- Hurricane Irma leaves at least 13 dead in Caribbean islands: The storm is currently north east of the Dominican Republic, heading towards Turks and Caicos.
- Switch to alternative fuel or your cars will be bulldozed, Nitin Gadkari tells automakers: The Union minister said the Cabinet was already discussing setting up charging stations across India for electric vehicles.
- Facebook says a firm likely in Russia spent $100,000 on ads with divisive messages during US election: The social media giant said 3,000 ads and 470 ‘inauthentic’ accounts and pages spread polarising views on topics including immigration, race and gay rights.
- Aadhaar or other photo IDs may be necessary to book domestic flights from Friday: The new rule is likely to be implemented after the Centre issues its ‘no-fly list’ on Friday.
- Goa court to frame rape charges against former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal on September 28: He is accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague at a hotel in the state in 2013.
- A Dinakaran supporter defects to Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami’s camp: The MLA from Cumbun said he did not want the DMK to benefit from the internal problems of his party.