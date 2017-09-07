A look at the headlines right now:

Abu Salem sentenced to life in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, death penalty for Tahir Merchant and Firoz Khan: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity court awarded life imprisonment to Karimullah Khan, as well, and a 10-year term to Riyaz Siddiqui. Gauri Lankesh’s sister Kavitha says it is unlikely that Naxalites were behind the murder: The family said they have no preferences about which agency investigates the murder, but only want to find her killers. Dera Sacha Sauda spent Rs 5 crore to fuel violence after Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction, says report: The Haryana administration increased security ahead of the search at the organisation’s headquarters in Sirsa. China is ‘salami slicing’ its way into Indian territory gradually, says Army chief Bipin Rawat: He believes the country needs to be prepared for a two-front war as Pakistan would take advantage of any conflict between New Delhi and Beijing. Hurricane Irma leaves at least 13 dead in Caribbean islands: The storm is currently north east of the Dominican Republic, heading towards Turks and Caicos. Switch to alternative fuel or your cars will be bulldozed, Nitin Gadkari tells automakers: The Union minister said the Cabinet was already discussing setting up charging stations across India for electric vehicles. Facebook says a firm likely in Russia spent $100,000 on ads with divisive messages during US election: The social media giant said 3,000 ads and 470 ‘inauthentic’ accounts and pages spread polarising views on topics including immigration, race and gay rights. Aadhaar or other photo IDs may be necessary to book domestic flights from Friday: The new rule is likely to be implemented after the Centre issues its ‘no-fly list’ on Friday. Goa court to frame rape charges against former Tehelka Editor Tarun Tejpal on September 28: He is accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague at a hotel in the state in 2013. A Dinakaran supporter defects to Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami’s camp: The MLA from Cumbun said he did not want the DMK to benefit from the internal problems of his party.