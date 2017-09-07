Kerala: Heavy showers leave parts of Thiruvananthapuram flooded
Bus and rail services took a hit leaving thousands of passengers stranded.
Several parts of Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday were flooded after heavy rains lashed Kerala’s capital for three hours. Water logging was reported in many areas following a brief spell of heavy rains.
Traffic was affected as major link roads were flooded. Bus and rail services took a hit and left many passengers stranded, India Today reported. A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram had to be diverted to Madurai.
Areas including Neyattinkara, Thambanoor, Varkala, Kattakada and Nedumangadu were flooded with waist-high waters, reported Mathrubhumi.
“It’s just a localised thunderstorm and the clouds have moved further north after the brief spell of rain,” director, Meteorological Department, S Sudhevan, told India Today. “However, there are chances of heavy rain in many parts of the state over the next 24 hours.”