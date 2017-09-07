Several parts of Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday were flooded after heavy rains lashed Kerala’s capital for three hours. Water logging was reported in many areas following a brief spell of heavy rains.

Traffic was affected as major link roads were flooded. Bus and rail services took a hit and left many passengers stranded, India Today reported. A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram had to be diverted to Madurai.

Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram received heavy rainfall this morning for three hours, areas flooded (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/3HyWhohrah — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2017

Areas including Neyattinkara, Thambanoor, Varkala, Kattakada and Nedumangadu were flooded with waist-high waters, reported Mathrubhumi.

“It’s just a localised thunderstorm and the clouds have moved further north after the brief spell of rain,” director, Meteorological Department, S Sudhevan, told India Today. “However, there are chances of heavy rain in many parts of the state over the next 24 hours.”