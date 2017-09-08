The Delhi Police have acted on a complaint by journalist Sagarika Ghose (pictured above) and registered a case after a Facebook post said she should be assassinated like activist and journalist Gauri Lankesh. The Cyber Crime Cell is conducting an investigation, Ghose said.

The police have begun to investigate the profile that wrote the post, Vikramaditya Rana, and have sought details of the IP address used, PTI reported. The case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

“I assume she [Lankesh] and her kind never showed her brave journalism when all those Hindus in Bengal and RSS were being butchered in Kerela??” Rana’s first post said. “Not an iota of sympathy for Lankesh, and the killers should have shredded her body with bullets and even blasted apart her apartment.”

“Serves her and her kind right for the damages these so-called journos have caused our nation,” Rana continued, adding that Ghose, author Arundhati Roy and activists Kavitha Krishnan, Shehla Rashid, Umar Khalid and Kanhaiya Kumar should be on top of the “hit list now”.

In his second post, which is no longer available on Facebook, Rana wrote, “Let the shooting of #GauriLankesh serve as [an] example to those anti-nationals who masquerade as journalists and activists.” Hoping that this was not the last such killing, he said there should be an “episode of serial assassinations of all anti-nationals”.

“Shobha De, Arundhati Roy, Sagarika Ghose, Kavitha Krishnan, Shiela [Shehla] Rashid, etc at d [the] end of a list that should start with anti-national & treacherous politicians,” his Facebook post said. “A hit list be prepared & eliminate all those on d [the] list. At last a ray of hope [sic].”

Ghose shared this post on Twitter and asked the Delhi Police to take action, following which their Twitter handle advised her to lodge a complaint at the local police station or the Delhi Police website.

An outspoken critic of Hindutva groups, Lankesh was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Tuesday evening.