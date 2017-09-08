The big news: Gauri Lankesh’s sister rules out Naxalite link in her murder, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: After Hurricane Irma, alerts were issued for two more storms in the Caribbean, and Abu Salem was sentenced to life for the 1993 Mumbai blasts.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gauri Lankesh’s sister Kavitha says it is unlikely that Naxalites were behind the murder: The family said they have no preferences about which agency investigates the murder, but only want to find her killers.
- Alerts issued for tropical storms Jose and Katia even as Caribbean still reels from Hurricane Irma: Jose is already a Category 3 storm and is expected to worsen by Friday.
- Failure of railway staff led to Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh, says preliminary report: An engineer, the assistant station master of Khatauli and the section controller were blamed for the mishap that killed 24.
- Abu Salem sentenced to life in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, death penalty for Tahir Merchant and Firoz Khan: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity court awarded life imprisonment to Karimullah Khan, as well, and a 10-year term to Riyaz Siddiqui.
- Dera Sacha Sauda spent Rs 5 crore to fuel violence after Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction, says report: The Haryana administration increasedsecurity ahead of the search at the organisation’s headquarters in Sirsa.
- #BlockNarendraModi Twitter trend is ‘mischievous and contorted’, says BJP: The PM follows normal people and interacts with them on various issues, a statement by the party’s information and technology chief Amit Malviya said.
- China reacts to Army chief’s salami slicing comment, says it goes against Modi-Xi talks: On Wednesday, General Rawat said China was “salami slicing” its way into Indian territory gradually.
- Switch to alternative fuel or your cars will be bulldozed, Nitin Gadkari tells automakers: The Union minister said the Cabinet was already discussing setting up charging stations across India for electric vehicles.
- Facebook says a firm likely in Russia spent $100,000 on ads with divisive messages during US election: The social media giant said 3,000 ads and 470 ‘inauthentic’ accounts and pages spread polarising views on topics including immigration, race and gay rights.
- A Dinakaran supporter defects to Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami’s camp: The MLA from Cumbun said he did not want the DMK to benefit from the internal problems of his party.