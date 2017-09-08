A look at the headlines right now:

Gauri Lankesh’s sister Kavitha says it is unlikely that Naxalites were behind the murder: The family said they have no preferences about which agency investigates the murder, but only want to find her killers.

Alerts issued for tropical storms Jose and Katia even as Caribbean still reels from Hurricane Irma: Jose is already a Category 3 storm and is expected to worsen by Friday. Failure of railway staff led to Utkal Express derailment in Uttar Pradesh, says preliminary report: An engineer, the assistant station master of Khatauli and the section controller were blamed for the mishap that killed 24. Abu Salem sentenced to life in 1993 Mumbai blasts case, death penalty for Tahir Merchant and Firoz Khan: The Terrorist and Disruptive Activity court awarded life imprisonment to Karimullah Khan, as well, and a 10-year term to Riyaz Siddiqui. Dera Sacha Sauda spent Rs 5 crore to fuel violence after Ram Rahim Singh’s conviction, says report: The Haryana administration increasedsecurity ahead of the search at the organisation’s headquarters in Sirsa. #BlockNarendraModi Twitter trend is ‘mischievous and contorted’, says BJP: The PM follows normal people and interacts with them on various issues, a statement by the party’s information and technology chief Amit Malviya said. China reacts to Army chief’s salami slicing comment, says it goes against Modi-Xi talks: On Wednesday, General Rawat said China was “salami slicing” its way into Indian territory gradually. Switch to alternative fuel or your cars will be bulldozed, Nitin Gadkari tells automakers: The Union minister said the Cabinet was already discussing setting up charging stations across India for electric vehicles.

Facebook says a firm likely in Russia spent $100,000 on ads with divisive messages during US election: The social media giant said 3,000 ads and 470 ‘inauthentic’ accounts and pages spread polarising views on topics including immigration, race and gay rights. A Dinakaran supporter defects to Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami’s camp: The MLA from Cumbun said he did not want the DMK to benefit from the internal problems of his party.