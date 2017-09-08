The Delhi High Court on Thursday ordered yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved to stop airing or circulating, in any form, advertisements on its chyawanprash following complaints from rival Dabur. Patanjali cannot broadcast its advertisements till the next hearing on September 26, PTI reported.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar passed the interim order after Dabur filed a complaint alleging that Patanjali’s ads mocked and disparaged its own Chyawanprash product. “We are prima facie satisfied that an interim protection is necessary in the matter,” it said.

The court has also issued a notice to Patanjali and sought a reply on Dabur’s petition, which also seeks Rs 2.01 crore from Ramdev’s company as compensation. Dabur India has claimed that Patanjali’s “trade dress” in the advertisements on social media were similar to those of Dabur, and illiterate customers may confuse the two brands.

On Monday, the Bombay High Court had stayed Patanjali’s advertisements mocking soaps till September 18. The ads had made fun of products such as Pears, Lifebuoy, Dove and Lux.