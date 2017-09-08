Radio City 91.1 FM has become the first Indian radio network to tie up with Apple Music to offer its listeners across the country curated playlists with more regional songs.

The playlists will feature songs from the 1980s to recent hits in all genres. They will be inspired by some of the radio station’s more popular shows like “Love Guru”, “Kasa Kaay Mumbai”, “Radio City Top 25” and “Suno Na Dilli”.

“Curating playlists on Apple’s platform will help us utilise our strengths to offer our listeners content that enhances their music experience,” Chief Executive Officer Abraham Thomas said, according to IANS. “The availability of our playlists on Apple Music will make it easier for our listeners to enjoy quality music on a device of their choosing, at a time and place of their convenience.”

Apple Music is not the first to have done this, though. Streaming service Gaana hosts Radio Mirchi’s channels, and is also available for free users, reported Deccan Chronicle.