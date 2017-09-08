German car maker BMW and British Jaguar Land Rover are the latest brands to go electric. Jaguar promised that from 2020, all its new cars will either be fully electric or hybrids. BMW announced that it will launch 12 all-electric vehicles by 2025.

BMW’s first electric, Mini, is expected to be released in 2019, while Jaguar’s I-Pace will be sold from 2018.

“This year, we will deliver 1,00,000 electrified vehicles to customers,” said BMW Chief Executive Harald Krüger, adding that they will launch 25 new vehicles by 2025, 12 of which will be all-electric. “By the end of 2017, there will be a total of more than 2,00,000 BMW Group electrified vehicles on the road.”

Jaguar CEO Ralf Speth said its move to electrify cars will “give customers even more choice,” according to The Guardian.

In July, Swedish car manufacturer Volvo became the first major automaker to go entirely electric. It had announced that all its models sold after 2019 will either be fully electric or hybrid models.