At least two people died after an earthquake of magnitude 8.0 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Mexico on Thursday night. The United States Geological Survey’s Pacific Tsunami Center said it may trigger widespread tsunamis.

The epicentre was around 120 km southwest of Pijijiapan town at a depth of 35 km. A tsunami warning has been issued for Mexico, EL Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Honduras and Panama.

The tremours were felt as far as 1,000 km away from the epicentre, in Mexico City, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The USGS said an aftershock of magnitude of 5.7, whose epicenter was around 80 km northwest of the first earthquake, hit 12 minutes later, USGS said.