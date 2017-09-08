E-commerce giant Amazon on Thursday announced the launch of its biggest warehouse in India on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The fulfilment centre, located near the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad, is spread over 4,00,000 sq ft and is the company’s fifth facility in Telangana.

With this new centre, Amazon’s storage capacity has increased to more than 30 lakh cubic ft in Telangana, the online seller said. Amazon now has 41 warehouses across 13 states in the country.

Amazon India’s Vice President for Customer Fulfilment Akhil Saxena said he believes this launch will help the e-commerce firm serve customers better, especially with one-day and two-day deliveries. “The fulfilment centre will enable sellers to use local infrastructure, save capital and help them grow their businesses,” he said.

The warehouse will work closely with local communities and create numerous skills and employment opportunities for thousands. “Our vision is to transform the way India buys and sells,” Saxena said.